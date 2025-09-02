'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Arrested For Misdemeanor DUI

Bad look for “Succession” star Nicholas Braun -- the actor got busted for DUI in New Hampshire, TMZ has learned.

Cops in Moultonborough pulled him in Saturday ... he landed in Carroll County lockup for about an hour before walking free on his own recognizance. No bail, just a court date coming up.

And get this -- no mugshot either ... turns out the police camera wasn’t working.

Braun, of course, shot to fame as fan-fav Cousin Greg on HBO’s "Succession."

Play video content TMZ Studios