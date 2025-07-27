Billy Joel Shuts Down DUI Rumors in HBO Doc: 'Never Had' One
Billy Joel is clearing the air on a long-standing rumor -- he’s never had a DUI.
In his new HBO documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," the music legend directly addresses speculation he racked up multiple DUIs in the early 2000s during a string of car accidents.
"There's this rumor that I have all these DUIs. That never happened," Joel says in the film. "But people keep repeating the myth. I never had a DUI. So f--- you."
Though Joel crashed cars in 2002, 2003, and 2004, he insists alcohol wasn't a factor. In a 2013 interview, he attributed the accidents to depression and "mental fog" following September 11 and a breakup.
The documentary also explores Joel's battles with substance abuse, his road to recovery, and his family life with wife Alexis and their daughters. "I didn’t want to do this at first," Joel told PEOPLE. "It's almost embarrassing. But I wanted to set the record straight -- and show the real story."