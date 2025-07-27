Billy Joel Shuts Down DUI Rumors in HBO Doc: 'Never Had' One

Billy Joel is clearing the air on a long-standing rumor -- he’s never had a DUI.

In his new HBO documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," the music legend directly addresses speculation he racked up multiple DUIs in the early 2000s during a string of car accidents.

"There's this rumor that I have all these DUIs. That never happened," Joel says in the film. "But people keep repeating the myth. I never had a DUI. So f--- you."

Though Joel crashed cars in 2002, 2003, and 2004, he insists alcohol wasn't a factor. In a 2013 interview, he attributed the accidents to depression and "mental fog" following September 11 and a breakup.