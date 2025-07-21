Billy Joel Surprises Pedicab Playing His Music

Billy Joel just gave a couple tourists the memory of a lifetime ... because he pulled up on their pedicab as they tooled through the Big Apple listening to one of his famous tracks.

The music icon was driving through NYC when he came across a pedicab blasting "New York State of Mind" ... so he rolled down his window and shook the driver's hand.

A couple women riding in the pedicab started beaming and they excitedly asked Billy how he was feeling after canceling a bunch of shows due to a brain disorder diagnosis.