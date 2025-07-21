Billy Joel Surprises Pedicab Playing His Music
Billy Joel just gave a couple tourists the memory of a lifetime ... because he pulled up on their pedicab as they tooled through the Big Apple listening to one of his famous tracks.
The music icon was driving through NYC when he came across a pedicab blasting "New York State of Mind" ... so he rolled down his window and shook the driver's hand.
A couple women riding in the pedicab started beaming and they excitedly asked Billy how he was feeling after canceling a bunch of shows due to a brain disorder diagnosis.
Billy posted video of the interaction, but the clip cuts out before he answers the woman's question. However, he told Bill Maher on the 'Club Random' podcast he was mostly doing fine and the brain issue caused him to feel like he was on a boat all the time.