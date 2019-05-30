'Power' Star Rotimi Says He Paid 50 Cent $100k to Partially Settle Debt

'Power' Star Rotimi Pays 50 Cent $100k in Ferocious Debt Dispute

50 Cent may be cooling his jets a little after "Power" costar Rotimi agreed to fork over $100k toward repayment of what 50 is calling an unpaid loan.

Rotimi hopped on "TMZ Live" Thursday to explain what triggered 50 Cent to put him on blast for owing Fiddy a cool $300k. ICYMI ... 50 called out Rotimi after the singer bragged that his album, "Walk With Me," shot up to the top of the R&B Albums chart on iTunes.

Rotimi initially denied he owed 50 a cent but the rapper shot back with a video captioned, "My man you owe me a[n] outstanding $300,000 now WALK WITH ME to the bank." This apparently hit too close to home for Snoop Dogg, who offered to pay Rotimi's debt if it meant 50 wouldn't kill off Rotimi's character on "Power." Snoop clearly loves him some "Power."

When Rotimi joined us ... we straight-up asked him if 50's rant is true. Ya gotta check out Rotimi's explanation. Short story ... Rotimi chalked it up to a misunderstanding and says he paid the rapper $100k and will pay him the balance when the royalty checks start rolling in.

As for 50 ... he's straight with Rotimi now because moments after our interview Fiddy posted another video and captioned it, "I have no problem with @Rotimi in fact I wish him and his family the best God bless. POSITIVE VIBES."

Boom.