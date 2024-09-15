Jay-Z and Michael Rubin Cut Ribbon at First Fanatics Sportsbook in New Jersey

Play video content Instagram / @michaelrubin

Jay-Z's got 99 problems, but not having a sportbook in New Jersey ain't one ... 'cause he cut the ceremonial ribbon to celebrate the first Fanatics Sportsbook in The Garden State.

The rapper hit Atlantic City Sunday, hosting the grand opening of the sportsbook at Ocean Casino Resort ... pulling out a giant pair of scissors and cutting away at the giant blue ribbon. Betting & Gaming CEO Matt King and Ocean Casino Resort GM Bill Callahan were also on hand for the event.

Founder and CEO of Fanatics Michael Rubin joined Jay-Z ... cheering wildly when the scissors sliced through.

The opening brought out some major sports stars ... including golfer Justin Thomas who placed the first bet in the book -- $100 for Alabama to win the NCAA Football national championship.

Quavo, Jalen Rose, Dez Bryant and Ryan Clark also attended the opening.

Of course, Jay-Z's heavily involved in the gambling industry ... just last year, he penned a letter to NYC explaining why he wants to open a casino -- a joint venture between his company Roc Nation and Caesar's Palace -- in the middle of Times Square.

Just last month, Jay-Z announced he would integrate sportsbetting in his legendary 40/40 club for a popup during Fanatics Fest NYC ... so, Jay's all about gambling these days.

Fans can watch the games in comfort BTW ... enjoying The Gallery, which offers an elevated bar and lounge with seating for 60 surrounded by slot machines table games and more. One of the featured attractions is the Fanatics sports book on the casino floor of The Gallery.