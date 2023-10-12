Tory Lanez Living in Prison's General Pop, Doing Work Release, No Celeb Treatment

Tory Lanez is no longer getting isolated in prison, due to his celebrity status ... instead, we're told he's been rubbing elbows in the yard with his fellow inmates.

A rep for the California Correctional Institution tells TMZ Hip Hop ... a typical day for Tory consists of waking up around 6 or 6:30 AM, before grabbing breakfast in the chow hall and then work release -- a schedule that applies to roughly 96 percent of the prison population.

Play video content

We're told work jobs range from various hands-on tasks such as plumbing, carpentry and fixing air conditioners ... but taking classes will also earn inmates work credits,

Non-workers at North Kern State Prison apparently have the privilege of hanging out in the dayroom and rec area where they're provided a tablet to connect with family.

As for their second square of the day -- lunches are provided in box form, and inmates are allowed to eat them whenever.

If all goes well, Tory will have the opportunity to participate in education programs that offer certifications and even Master's degrees. There's also a slew of additional courses, such as anti-drug programs, alternatives to violence and parenting classes.

When Tory goes out in the yard, we're told he's able to mingle with all groups within the general population ... something his legal team stressed was important for his prison experience.

And, the official says there's no extra security shadowing him ... he's a common inmate just like everyone else.

Play video content

Closing out the day ... dinner is typically served after a 5 PM headcount, and then the dayroom and yard are reopened for inmates to socialize until 9 PM when they return to their cells for lights out.