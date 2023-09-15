Tory Lanez Still Holding Out Hope for Release, Despite Being Denied Bond

Tory Lanez is still hoping to stay out of prison pending his appeal in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case ... even though his first crack at getting out on bond was shut down.

Ceasar McDowell, a member of Tory's legal team and the CEO of Unite the People, tells TMZ ... Tory called his lawyers Thursday, just minutes after a judge denied him bond, and assured them he remains hopeful for the future.

We’re told Tory talked with Ceasar on the phone, starting the conversation by saying he wasn't surprised the judge denied his request ... chalking it up to being "all in God's plan."

Ceasar says Tory is focused on next steps for his legal team ... including plans to file an emergency motion to try to reverse the judge's ruling. We're told Tory believes a higher court will be more receptive to him than the trial court judge who issued Thursday's ruling, which keeps Tory behind bars at the moment.

As we reported ... Tory's asking to be released on bond so he can live with his son as his appeal plays out in court. Tory says he wants to be able to take his young son to school now that class is back in session.

Remember ... Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in the Megan shooting case. As we first told you, he's been leaning on his faith, and his unwavering hope for the future appears to be a byproduct of that.

