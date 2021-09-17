Tory Lanez Donates $50,000 To Help Families Post Bail For Loved Ones
Tory Lanez Donates $50K To Help Folks Post Bail ... I'm Uniting The People!!!
9/17/2021 3:30 PM PT
Tory Lanez just dropped a fat stack of cash to help dozens of California families post bail for their loved ones.
The rapper made a surprise visit Friday to Unite The People in Long Beach, a non-profit offering legal services to folks who are cash-strapped, meeting some of the families who will benefit from his donation.
We're told Tory kicked in $50,000 to the cause ... and the money will help 50 families pay legal fees to bail their family members out of jail.
Tory's been a board member for Unite The People for 2 years and he says he was moved to make the donation after learning what many of the families were going through, including struggles to bring their loved ones home.
We're told Tory and co. are helping folks with criminal and post-conviction sentences, with a focus on people who have been disproportionately sentenced due to racial or financial inequalities.