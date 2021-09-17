Tory Lanez Donates $50,000 To Help Families Post Bail For Loved Ones

Play video content

Tory Lanez just dropped a fat stack of cash to help dozens of California families post bail for their loved ones.

The rapper made a surprise visit Friday to Unite The People in Long Beach, a non-profit offering legal services to folks who are cash-strapped, meeting some of the families who will benefit from his donation.

We're told Tory kicked in $50,000 to the cause ... and the money will help 50 families pay legal fees to bail their family members out of jail.

Tory's been a board member for Unite The People for 2 years and he says he was moved to make the donation after learning what many of the families were going through, including struggles to bring their loved ones home.