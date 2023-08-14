Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tory Lanez Life In L.A. County Jail, Held Out of General Population

Tory Lanez Inside His Life In L.A. County Jail

8/14/2023 1:00 AM PT
tory lanez jail

Here's what life is like right now for Tory Lanez inside Los Angeles County Jail ... he's being held away from general population and only gets a few hours a day outside his cell.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Tory is being held in what's called the administrative segregation unit, which is for inmates who cannot be safely housed with the rest of the folks behind bars.

mens central jail
Getty

With that, Tory is only allowed out of his cell for 2 hours a day ... and for those 120 minutes, he's by himself.

We're told he is allowed to get some fresh air during recreation time, but that's only for 3 hours each week.

JULY 2020
EXITING THE VEHICLE
TMZ.com

This is the status quo for Tory as he waits to get shipped out of county jail for prison ... remember, the judge just sentenced him to a decade behind bars after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

tory lanez
Backgrid

We're told Tory will be on the move within the next month, when he will be transferred to an intake center ... and that's when California will reveal which prison he'll be calling home for the duration of his sentence.

8/9/23
EXTREME EXAMPLE
TMZ.com

In the meantime, we're told jail staff is checking on Tory every 30 minutes ... as they do with all the inmates in administrative segregation, and he's able to load up on goodies at the commissary.

We're told whatever Tory buys from the commissary -- snacks, soap, etc. -- goes with him to the big house, as well as any money he has on the books.

tory lanez statement

Tory's vowed to appeal, and said he won't apologize to Meg ... but this is his life for the time being.

