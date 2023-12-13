Pardison Fontaine Lists Reasons For Megan Thee Stallion Breakup

Pardison Fontaine is hinting that a domino effect is the reason for his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion ... one issue led to another before the relationship crashed and burned.

The singer/songwriter appeared on "The Breakfast Club" Wednesday, and was bombarded with questions about why the relationship ended ... which has been in he says/she says limbo following the release of their vicious diss songs aimed at each other!!!

Pardi says he and Meg have nothing to talk about anymore and defended his "Thee Stallion" diss track, which he says has the answers to their breakup -- he felt Megan was showing signs of disloyalty, and he got his lick back instead of being a sucker.

Megan's supporters have been accusing Pardi of using her name to stay relevant ... something for which he actually accepts blame.

Pardi claims to have made "a lot of f***ing money" during his relationship with Meg by sitting in the background writing songs and admits he got comfortable and let his own career fall to the back.

