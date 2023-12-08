Quavo Breaks Board During Karate Session In Japan

Play video content

Quavo just channeled his inner 'Karate Kid' ... breaking a board with just one punch during a sweat sesh in Japan!!!

The Migos rapper hopped in a Gi for the feat ... slamming his fist right through a piece of wood -- and video from the scene is awesome.

You can see the 32-year-old rapper square up with his trainer ... before throwing a right hand that blasted straight through the piece of timber.

Unclear why Quavo was performing the move ... though based on his social media postings this week -- it appears to be for a scene in an upcoming music video.

Nonetheless, Quavo was obviously thrilled with it all ... yelling after breaking the board, "Yeahhhhhhhh! That was nice!"

Some of his millions of fans on social media thought it was hilarious ... with a few dubbing the jab the "Huncho punch."