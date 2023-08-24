Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Platinum Eligible In Under A Month

Travis Scott's "Utopia" album is now eligible for a platinum plaque ... a speedy run through 1 million units as the album was just released last month.

The album crossed the threshold after getting a historic boost last week when Travis discounted vinyl copies of "Utopia" from $50 to $5 for the biggest vinyl sales week for a Hip Hop or R&B album since 1991.

"Utopia" is still on pace to sell around an additional 160k units this week and is currently in the running to top the Billboard 200 for the 4th straight week!!!

Travis will still have to submit the album to the RIAA for official certification, which will give him the honor of seeing all his albums to date go Platinum.