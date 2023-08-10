Travis Scott Rome Performance with Kanye Results in 60 Fans Seeking Medical Attention

Travis Scott is getting blamed for shutting down all concerts at an ancient Italian stadium ... this after his performance Monday sparked numerous calls from concerned residents fearing there was an earthquake.

The rapper did his Monday night show at Rome's Circus Maximus near the famed Colosseum, but it turned into a fiasco when someone pepper-sprayed 60 fans who then needed medical attention. A 14-year-old was injured in a fall after climbing a wall, according to CNN.

During the unrest, Romans reportedly inundated the local fire department with calls about a possible earthquake writing on social media, "Anyone feel an earthquake?"

But all the shaking residents were feeling was not from a natural disaster ... rather, it was coming from the multitude of fans jumping around at Travis' concert when Kanye West made a surprise appearance onstage and started rapping with his longtime friend.

As a result, Alfonsina Russo, Director of the Colosseum Archeological Park, has now called for the end of concerts at Circus Maximus with the exception of operas and ballets.

Russo told CNN ... "The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall. These mega rock concerts put it at risk."