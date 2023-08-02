Travis Scott Cursed Out By Rapper KayCyy For 'Utopia' Credits Omission

You 'Thank God' & Not Me?!?

Travis Scott's "Utopia" is headed to a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 -- but not all of the album's participants are celebrating.

Rapper KayCyy, who worked closely with Kanye West on his "Donda" album, is reaming Travis for not crediting him on the track "Thank God" ... despite his vocals being heard on the track.

KayCyy couldn't contain his anger and lashed out at Travis after fans kept pestering him about being left off the credits ... rapper Teezo Touchdown's name made the cut.

Another fan noted how Travis didn't acknowledge KayCyy's appreciation for the album on social media when it dropped last Friday ... another indicator for the Minnesota-bred rapper that Travis could be trying to avoid sharing the royalties altogether.

Interestingly enough, KayCyy initially began working on "Thank God" for Ye's "Donda" before it ended up in Trav's "Utopia" desert.

Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ includes several tracks that originally appeared on this 2020 ‘Donda’ tracklist



Thank God I Breathe → Thank God

God’s Country → God’s Country

Future Sounds → Telekinesis pic.twitter.com/Ff1hGObKbk — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 31, 2023 @Kurrco