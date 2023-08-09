Trippie Redd Admits Cheating on GF Skye Morales in Public Apology

Trippie Redd is owning up to a HUGE mistake ... the Diamond-selling rapper might specialize in "Love Letter" albums, but he's writing a breakup note to now ex-girlfriend Skye Morales for cheating on her!!!

On Wednesday, Trippie came forward, claiming Skye had been giving him the cold shoulder so he decided to find a warm bed elsewhere.

But, he says it's now eating him up inside that he cheated, and he's advising his fans to keep any love they find close so they don't end up like him -- spilling his personal tea all over social media.

Skye and Trippie had been going strong since 2020, and she was on hand for his beach birthday bash in June, but the tide has since turned.

He ended his heartbreak PSA cursing everyone who wished for their relationship to end ... but, surprisingly, says he doesn't wish for Skye to forgive him for his transgressions.

Skye didn't add much to Trippie's apology, outside sharing a meme that reflected her frustration, but the breakup could also be a marketing ploy for Trippie's upcoming "A Love Letter To You 5" album -- as the record's previously announced release date, Aug. 4, has come and gone without the project dropping.