Trippie Redd Celebrates Diamond Collab with XXXTentacion: 'Long Live Jah'
Trippie Redd Joins 💎 Song Club with XXXTentacion ... On His Birthday!!!
6/19/2023 9:44 AM PT
Trippie Redd and the late XXXTentacion's 2017 collab "F**k Love" recently hit a billion streams and now has a Diamond certification to add to its legacy.
Fuck love certified diamond rip @xxxtentacion love u baby boy I will never ever forget u or this day we had a great experience together and no one will ever be able to take that away from us long live the greatest of all time and I'm here for u holding this sh!t down as we speak… pic.twitter.com/SacER8DHPh— Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) June 19, 2023 @trippieredd
The news rang out on Father's Day, which also happened to be Trippie's 24th birthday -- so, he was excited to share the Diamond announcement with his fans ... noting the proclamation is dated with his born-on date.
He celebrated amongst friends and his girlfriend Skye Morales, who made sure he had his cake and could eat it too ... because she got him 2 of 'em!!!
"F**k Love" was released on XXX's debut album and is the only song to have a guest feature ... and he clearly picked the perfect one for a monster hit!!!
Trippie proclaimed XXX to be the 🐐 and swore he was holding down the fort in his absence.
Internet Money producers Nick Mira and Taz Taylor also shared their excitement for the new plaque coming their way.
Even Soulja Boy hasn't gone Diamond ON his birthday. Congrats to Trippie!!!