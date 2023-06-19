Trippie Redd Celebrates Diamond Collab with XXXTentacion: 'Long Live Jah'

Trippie Redd and the late XXXTentacion's 2017 collab "F**k Love" recently hit a billion streams and now has a Diamond certification to add to its legacy.

Fuck love certified diamond rip @xxxtentacion love u baby boy I will never ever forget u or this day we had a great experience together and no one will ever be able to take that away from us long live the greatest of all time and I'm here for u holding this sh!t down as we speak… pic.twitter.com/SacER8DHPh — Trippie Redd (@trippieredd) June 19, 2023 @trippieredd

The news rang out on Father's Day, which also happened to be Trippie's 24th birthday -- so, he was excited to share the Diamond announcement with his fans ... noting the proclamation is dated with his born-on date.

He celebrated amongst friends and his girlfriend Skye Morales, who made sure he had his cake and could eat it too ... because she got him 2 of 'em!!!

"F**k Love" was released on XXX's debut album and is the only song to have a guest feature ... and he clearly picked the perfect one for a monster hit!!!

Trippie proclaimed XXX to be the 🐐 and swore he was holding down the fort in his absence.

Internet Money producers Nick Mira and Taz Taylor also shared their excitement for the new plaque coming their way.