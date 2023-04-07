XXXTentacion's Mother Warns His Murderers, 'Don't Drop the Soap' Behind Bars

XXXTentacion's killers will spend the rest of their lives behind bars, and as far as the rapper's mother is concerned ... they better sleep with one eye open, as they'll be massive targets.

Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams each received sentences of life without parole Thursday for their roles in the 2018 robbery and shooting death of XXX.

XXX's mom, Cleopatra, tells us she believes the sentence was more than appropriate given her son was murdered at just 20 years old. She says Boatwright taunted her throughout the trial by blowing kisses. She hopes "Buttright (not a typo) will now get the kiss he wants so bad."

She also has a message for Newsome and Williams ... "My hope for these other gentlemen is they will retain a firm grasp on the slippery soap."

It's very clear, Cleopatra believes the men will be targets, and you can't blame her for her anger toward them ... especially given the circumstances surrounding the crime.

TMZ broke the story, XXX was ambushed in his vehicle in broad daylight outside of a South Florida auto shop, shooting him and stealing a Louis Vuitton bag and $50,000 in cash.

