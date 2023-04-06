XXXTentacion's Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

The 3 men convicted of murdering XXXTentacion just learned their fate ... with the judge sentencing them to life in prison.

The men -- Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams -- were previously found guilty of murder in the fatal 2018 shooting.

Robert Allen, the fourth man arrested for the murder, pled guilty to second-degree murder ... he has not yet been sentenced

Remember ... XXX was just 20 years old when he was shot and killed in June 2018 at a South Florida motorcycle dealership, in what prosecutors say was a robbery.

The killers were accused of shooting the rapper as he sat in his vehicle, then running off with a Louis Vuitton bag and $50,000 in cash.

A Florida jury also convicted the three men of armed robbery ... with the verdict coming down last month, following 8 days of deliberations.

Play video content 9/28/18 WPLG

During the trial, prosecutors linked XXXTentacion's killers to the slaying through surveillance video from inside and outside Riva Motorsports, plus cell phone videos the men recorded showing them flashing $100 bills shortly after the shooting.