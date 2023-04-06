XXXTentacion's Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison
XXXTENTACION Killers Get Life Behind Bars
4/6/2023 11:49 AM PT
The 3 men convicted of murdering XXXTentacion just learned their fate ... with the judge sentencing them to life in prison.
The men -- Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams -- were previously found guilty of murder in the fatal 2018 shooting.
Robert Allen, the fourth man arrested for the murder, pled guilty to second-degree murder ... he has not yet been sentenced
Remember ... XXX was just 20 years old when he was shot and killed in June 2018 at a South Florida motorcycle dealership, in what prosecutors say was a robbery.
XXXTentacion's Accused Killers Found Guilty of Murder
The killers were accused of shooting the rapper as he sat in his vehicle, then running off with a Louis Vuitton bag and $50,000 in cash.
A Florida jury also convicted the three men of armed robbery ... with the verdict coming down last month, following 8 days of deliberations.
During the trial, prosecutors linked XXXTentacion's killers to the slaying through surveillance video from inside and outside Riva Motorsports, plus cell phone videos the men recorded showing them flashing $100 bills shortly after the shooting.
XXX's death shocked the rap community, and to this day tons of fans still mourn his loss.