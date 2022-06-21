XXXTentacion Fans Travel Across Country to Pay Homage on Death Anniversary

XXXTentacion fans are going all out to show their love on the 4th anniversary of his murder, with some traveling thousands of miles just to mark the sad day.

XXXTentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, tells TMZ ... X's family, friends and dozens of his most hardcore fans gathered Saturday at his mausoleum in South Florida. We're told there was no planned event inviting fans there -- they all just came on their own to pay tribute on June 18.

Play video content

His mom says she was shocked to meet fans who made the drive all the way to FL, from places like Los Angeles and Virginia.

Some of them started to gather outside as early as 9 AM ... and when Cleopatra arrived at the mausoleum around 4 PM to open it, there was still a good amount there.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ broke the story when 20-year-old XXXTentacion was shot dead, back in 2018, as he was leaving a motorcycle dealer in Broward County.

X's mom estimates several hundred fans rolled through the cemetery, played X's music, adorned themselves in his merch -- and she says some even had replicas of his tattoos!

BTW, that all went down in 95 humid south FL degrees ... so, these were dedicated fans.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.