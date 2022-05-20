XXXTENTACION's Mom Says 'Look At Me' Doc Humanizes Her Son, Rappers Cosign

Play video content TMZ.com

The life, legacy and death of rap star XXXTENTACION is the subject of an upcoming documentary, and his loved ones say it will unpeel another layer of his mystique.

We chopped it up with X's mother Cleopatra Bernard and manager Solomon Sobande in NYC outside a screening for "Look At Me: XXXTENTACION" ... and his mom admits the film isn't designed for image control.

Cleopatra tells us the film's goal is more to show people, like her son, do make mistakes and are only human.

She also admits she wished they had included documents alleging X's late girlfriend was not pregnant at the time of the domestic abuse incident he copped to ... clearly one of those mistakes to which his mother's referring.

The doc is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sabaah Folayan and hits Hulu on May 26.

Cleo screened the film for a select few rappers -- Fivio Foreign, 21 Savage, Tory Lanez and 50 Cent. -- and she says they all gave it a '10.' She adds that Fiddy agrees the docs regarding X's gf should have made the final cut.