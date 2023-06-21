Trippie Redd Gets $150K Birthday Chains Delivered by Jet Ski to Yacht

Play video content

Trippie Redd is taking celeb yacht parties to the next level by combining 6-figure jewelry and a very unique delivery service ... all to help ring in his 24th birthday.

The red-haired rapper did it big recently, surrounding himself with plenty of friends, and water, as they celebrated his latest trip around the sun aboard a yacht -- but, in true Trippie fashion, he took things up a notch.

His guests watched a jet ski cruise toward the yacht, carrying a famous jeweler flaunting some new bling to float Trippie's boat!!!

Celebrity jeweler Alex Moss tells TMZ Hip Hop ... he and Trippie brainstormed together to design the new piece -- a layered spikey heart, which became 3 separate chains after it was all said and done.

After deciding on the style, Alex says he incorporated amethyst into the chain at Trippie's request and created the pendant with 14k white gold, VVS diamonds. While he was at it, he threw in some custom-cut mother of pearl to match the stones in the chain.

Trippie loved the finished product so much, he copped mini versions for his girlfriend, Skye Morales, and his younger sister ... with rubies and pink sapphires respectively coloring the center hearts on their pendants.

Alex tells us making the trip via jet ski to personally surprise Trippie with all the bling was a memorable experience, to say the least.