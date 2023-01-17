Drake Excited About Trippie Redd's 'Mansion Musik' Album, Dropping This Friday

Drake will just be a spectator for Trippie Redd’s upcoming feature-filled project -- but that’s perfectly fine with the megastar rapper.

Trippie dropped off the intimidating tracklist Monday for his "Mansion Musik" album, which comes fully loaded with guest appearances from Chief Keef, Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, DaBaby ... the list literally goes on.

Drake couldn't contain his excitement and fired off a series of emojis in the comment section, prompting Trippie to respond with the #MM hashtag.

Trippie told his followers he would let off the release date at 80k likes ... which has since been obliterated by nearly a million clicks.

Sources close to the project tell TMZ Hip Hop that Trippie is actually dropping "Mansion Musik" this Friday, January 20 -- so fans won't have to wait much longer to hear him paired with some of the best in rap!!!

He'll also update his barren IG profile pic with the project's cover art later today as well.