NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Official Residence Raided by Law Enforcement

Eric Adams is facing an indictment ... and, law enforcement has searched his official residence too -- swarming the place in an early morning raid caught on video.

Law enforcement agents arrived at the New York City Mayor's official residence Thursday morning -- Gracie Mansion on the Upper East Side -- converging as a group before marching up the driveway to begin their search.

Watch the vid ... about a dozen agents in business attire congregate outside the building near a fleet of black SUVs -- at least one reportedly has a federal law enforcement parking placard on its dash.

The group walks as one unit, suitcases and other bags in hand, up to the front door ... before entering the mansion and disappearing from view.

As we reported ... Mayor Adams faces federal criminal charges after a grand jury indicted him. The charges against Adams -- the first NYC mayor ever to be charged while in office -- are still sealed.

EA plans to surrender to law enforcement next week, according to the New York Post. He released a statement to the outlet ... saying he knew if he stood up for New Yorkers he'd become a target.

The Southern District of New York -- the same U.S. Attorney's Office prosecuting Diddy -- is going after Mayor Adams as well ... so, they've got some big names coming up on their court docket it seems.