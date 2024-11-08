Kamala Harris Could Earn Big Bucks With Speaking Gigs After Election Loss

Vice President Kamala Harris may've lost the 2024 Presidential Election, but her future is still looking bright ... the politician could rake in the dough with speaking engagements.

Darren Prince, the CEO of Prince Marketing Group, tells TMZ ... the VP could easily bring in $200K to $250K per speaking engagement after her highly publicized presidential campaign.

Per Prince -- who represents celebs like Magic Johnson, David Goggins, and Hulk Hogan -- it wouldn't be hard to book Harris for gigs around the world ... she'd just have to talk about her life and experiences, which she already did on the campaign trail.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, could also make a pretty penny on the speaking circuit ... with Prince noting people would be interested to hear about the Second Gentleman's experiences in the White House. According to Prince, Emhoff could bring in around $50,000 to $75,000 per event.

However, the couple could bring home nearly half a million if they did joint speaking engagements as a power couple ... a pretty promising post-White House opportunity, FWIW.

Of course, as Prince noted, there's always a market for ex-presidents ... so, President Joe Biden should still consider getting into public speaking, despite his numerous gaffes over the years.

Prince pitched us the idea of fireside chats with a moderator ... in case 46 needed some help during the appearances.

Others from the Biden-Harris administration could benefit, too. Specifically, Prince suggested White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could make a splash in the PR and corporate world ... talking about working in high-pressure situations and the ability to discuss any and all world topics at the drop of a hat.

If Jean-Pierre was interested, she could earn between $25K to $50K per gig.