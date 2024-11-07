President Joe Biden Addresses the Country After Trump's Victory

Play video content

President Joe Biden is speaking out after Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 presidential election ... addressing the nation in the wake of Trump's historic win.

Biden will deliver his speech from the White House at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT, and is expected to outline White House plans for the transition of power.

Biden, who originally sought a second term before passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris in July, responded to the election results Wednesday ... calling Trump to congratulate him, and praising Harris for running a campaign with "a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation."

He added ... "Her story represents the best of America’s story. And, as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story."

Biden has made it clear he's determined to oversee the smooth transition of power for a new Trump administration ... following tradition by inviting the prez-elect to the White House during the call with 45 -- soon to be 47 -- something Trump himself notably did not do when he was president.

Trump's camp indicated the president-elect is looking forward to the meeting, saying the Republican leader "very much appreciated the call" from Biden.

It's currently unclear what Biden and Trump plan to discuss during this sit-down... but 46 is expected to touch on these points during Thursday's speech.