Colby Covington Inspired By Donald Trump, 'Make The UFC Great Again'

Colby Covington twice fought for the UFC's welterweight title ... and now the 6th ranked 170 pounder, inspired by the soon-to-be 47th President of the United States, tells TMZ Sports the comeback is on!

"I'm super excited," Covington told us, adding ... "I've been hearing some of the chatter, people saying that 'Chaos' is dead. They have no idea what's coming on Saturday night. I'm going to put the best performance in my career."

"I'm super inspired by Donald Trump taking back the White House and his work ethic. I mean, he's in three different states a day. Guy doesn't sleep. So Saturday night, I'm going to make the UFC 'Great Again.' And January 20th, when Donald Trump gets inaugurated, he's going to make America great again."

Of course, Covington will fight number #8 WW Joaquin Buckley in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday in Tampa, FL.

FYI, Colby last fought at UFC 296 ... a decision loss to Leon Edwards, the former champ. Still, Covington's 17-4 as a pro MMA fighter with wins over Demiam Maia, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal, among others.

With the fight going down in the Sunshine State, we asked whether DJT could show up ... and while it seems unlikely 45/47 will be in the building (he's a bit busy right now), Colby says he has some "big surprises" in store.

Speaking of Trump, we also asked Covington whether he'd be at the inauguration in D.C. on January 20.

"Yeah, definitely. I'll be at the inauguration," Colby said ... "Thankful that I got invited by the campaign."

There's more ... we also spoke to Buckley, who is intent on spoiling Colby's return, and himself climbing his way to the top of the division.