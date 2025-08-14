Logan Paul, Nina Agdal Kayak In Tiny Bathing Suits Days Before Wedding

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are clearly mentally AND physically ready for their wedding this weekend ... as they both looked smokin' hot and stress-free during a kayaking sesh on Wednesday.

The engaged couple was spotted enjoying some Cernobbio, Italy waters ... getting wet and wild just before they tie the knot in Lake Como on Saturday.

Agdal rocked a tiny two-piece for occasion ... showing off a perfectly fit frame as she navigated the calm waves.

Paul, meanwhile, donned nothing but a pair of small board shorts ... and seemed to be more jacked than ever.

The two appeared super in love as well -- demonstrating a whole lot of PDA with big smiles on their faces as they enjoyed their afternoon in the sun.