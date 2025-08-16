Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Hoisted Up in Chairs After Tying the Knot

Lifted Up in Chairs After Getting Married

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal tied the knot Friday ... and, they partied the night away after saying their vows -- ending up in the arms of their friends during one sweet moment.

Video is hitting the web of the happy couple's exciting evening ... including a moment where they were held above the crowd -- raised in the air in a couple chairs.

Check out the video, posted by Paul's close pal, Mike Majlak ... and, the caption on it formally introduces them as "the Pauls."

Nina and Logan are beaming in the clip ... laughing as the assembled crowd bounces them around. Agdal's waving a piece of fabric over her head and clearly having the time of her life.

Later, fireworks blasted off ... lighting up the sky above Italy where the two promised to be together forever.

As we told you ... Logan and Nina tied the knot yesterday afternoon in a lavish ceremony. Agdal stunned in her strapless wedding dress while Paul stunned in a tux top and black pants.

Majlak appeared to be the officiant at the ceremony ... and, Jake Paul admitted on his social media that the ceremony brought him to tears.