Dwayne Johnson Has Worst Opening Ever With 'The Smashing Machine'

Even though Dwayne Johnson starred in "The Smashing Machine" ... the flick's definitely not smashing anything at the box office.

The sports biopic -- centered around the life of former MMA fighter Mark Kerr -- turned out to have The Rock's lowest-ever film opening, raking in an unremarkable $5.9 million over its opening weekend, according to Deadline.

What's interesting is the movie was actually forecast to bring in a pretty penny with its release, and it was supposed to be one of A24's biggest openings yet.

The film gained lots of buzz at various film festivals prior to its wide release, and Johnson's been showered with praise for his portrayal of Kerr.

But, all the hype didn't translate to theaters, and it's looking like the release is going to end up losing between $10 million and $15 million.

Johnson appeared to acknowledge the movie's less-than-stellar performance in an Instagram post Monday, where he referenced the project's box office results.

