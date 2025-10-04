'Smash' Through These Dwayne Johnson Workout Shots!

It takes hard work to stay in shape for leading roles ... but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's been keeping his body in peak condition for years!

In case you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you'd know the performer's made a name for himself with his physical prowess ... and we've put together a gallery of some of his most impressive snaps from the gym!

Deadlifts, squats, curls ... whatever the case may be, we know they're no stranger to Johnson -- although we're thinking he got to beef up his dramatic skills while playing Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine"!