Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Smash' Through These Dwayne Johnson Workout Shots!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Most Impressive Workout Photos!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Workout Shots
Launch Gallery
The Rock's Workout Shots Launch Gallery

It takes hard work to stay in shape for leading roles ... but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's been keeping his body in peak condition for years!

0923-Dwayne-Johnson-Workout-Shots-Sub2

In case you've been living under a rock for the past few years, you'd know the performer's made a name for himself with his physical prowess ... and we've put together a gallery of some of his most impressive snaps from the gym!

0923-Dwayne-Johnson-Workout-Shots-Sub1

Deadlifts, squats, curls ... whatever the case may be, we know they're no stranger to Johnson -- although we're thinking he got to beef up his dramatic skills while playing Mark Kerr in "The Smashing Machine"!

Dwayne
Launch Gallery
'The Rock' Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Oh, and just in case you needed a reminder about what the wrestler looked like through the years ... we've got you covered there, too!