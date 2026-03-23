Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role as Maui in New 'Moana' Trailer, Watch
Dwayne Johnson Returns as Maui in New Trailer For 'Moana' Live-Action
Published
Maui is back in -- live -- action!
On Monday, the first trailer dropped for the "Moana" live-action remake, including the first look at Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the beloved demigod ... this time, in the flesh.
Dwayne stars alongside Catherine Laga’aia -- who plays Moana -- as her shapeshifting companion as they set out to restore the heart of Te Fiti.
The visuals in the trailer are stunning ... take a look. You're welcome!