Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role as Maui in New 'Moana' Trailer, Watch

Maui is back in -- live -- action!

On Monday, the first trailer dropped for the "Moana" live-action remake, including the first look at Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as the beloved demigod ... this time, in the flesh.

Dwayne stars alongside Catherine Laga’aia -- who plays Moana -- as her shapeshifting companion as they set out to restore the heart of Te Fiti.