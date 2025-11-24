The Rock Surprises Fans at Universal Studios While Shooting 'Jumanji 3'

Play video content Instagram/@therock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave fans a history lesson worth the price of admission at Universal Studios Hollywood, derailing a backlot tour to greet everyone on the tram.

The 53-year-old actor announced he was there shooting "Jumanji 3" -- his first time shooting a movie in Los Angeles in a long time -- and addressed them in full wardrobe.

While his appearance was special for the crowd, it may have been more meaningful for Rock. He revealed to the screaming fans, "Life comes full circle, because I started my career here on this lot filming a little movie you guys might have seen called 'The Scorpion King,' so it's really cool to come back."

Actually, just being in Hollywood was a win for "The Smashing Machine" star. In a previous video, Rock admitted he couldn't remember the last time he shot a movie in LA, saying it was nice to know the hard-working crew will be able to sleep in their own beds every night.