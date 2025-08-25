The Rock Dances Samoan Taualuga With Mom, Full Family Tradition on IG

Play video content Instagram/@therock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got literally showered with cash -- but the real flex that made him richer than ever? Dancing the sacred Samoan Taualuga with his mom!

The actor dropped a Sunday IG clip showing full family vibes -- straight-up dancing with his daughters and relatives -- kicking things off shirtless to honor the Samoan tradition of proudly showing off Polynesian tattoos.

Dwayne explained every move in the caption, saying that slapping the ground was his way of showing respect for how sacred the moment -- and the ground -- becomes with elders present.

He admitted the whole thing hit him emotionally, adding that life gets so busy, but it’s always good to come back home to Hawaii to honor his family and culture.