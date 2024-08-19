DEA Strips Matthew Perry Doctors of Prescription Registrations

The 2 doctors charged with supplying Matthew Perry with ketamine before his death can no longer write prescriptions ... TMZ has learned.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration tells TMZ ... both Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez had their registrations to write prescriptions pulled last week ... after their arrests for the "Friends" star's death.

Sources tell us that Chavez voluntarily gave up his registration as part of his plea deal ... in which he agrees to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Chavez, who's scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 30, currently faces a potential sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Plasencia, on the other hand, was released on bond on Friday after being accused of supplying Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, with several vials of ketamine and showing him how to administer the drug.

According the U.S. Attorney's Office, Plasencia contacted Chavez to obtain the drug for Perry ... as Chavez had previously run a ketamine clinic. Plasencia is facing a number of charges, including 7 counts of distribution of ketamine, and could end up with 120 years in federal prison, if convicted.

In the federal indictment, authorities cite a text Plasencia sent to Chavez -- "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Lets find out" -- referring to Perry.