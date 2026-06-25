WNBA's Alyssa Thomas Suspended For Putting Fist On Caitlin Clark's Throat

The WNBA just punished Alyssa Thomas for putting her fist on Caitlin Clark's throat during Wednesday night's game.

The league dropped the news minutes ago ... saying it reviewed footage from the Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury matchup and determined Thomas deserved a flagrant foul 2 penalty and one-game suspension for "recklessly making contact with her fist" to Clark's throat area.

Alyssa Thomas with the fist to Caitlin Clark's throat. Play on, of course. pic.twitter.com/EdcOY6zgKc @HeavensFX

The moment was deemed to be a "non-basketball act" ... which went down with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the contest.

The W added Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27 against the Toronto Tempo.

Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark's Coach Unloads On Refs, Calls Fist To WNBA Star's Throat 'Crazy' Courtesy of WNBA

Thomas' fist-to-throat had Fever coach Stephanie White PISSED after the game ... saying it was crazy and dangerous.

White also unloaded on WNBA refs ... saying they continue to treat Clark differently by not calling fouls when she's roughed up on the court.