Victoria's Secret Model with Down's Syndrome, Sofia Jirau, Inks Deal with L'Oreal

The first Victoria's Secret model with Down's syndrome is on a roll, because we've learned she's just signed another huge deal with a major beauty company, and she's especially happy she's becoming an inspiration for others who face similar challenges.

Sofia Jirau just shared the news with us -- she's entered into a partnership with L'Oréal Caribe in Puerto Rico!!!

Sofia tells us she'll model and promote 4 products for the brand -- makeup, hair, fragrances and skincare. She'll work with both her team and the team over at L'Oreal to work on brand strategy and the best way for her to push the products.

The partnership makes a lot of sense, Sofia says she loves hair, makeup, taking photos ... and the rollout will also happen on her social media pages.

Sofia says, "I feel happy and proud for me and for all the girls around the world that now can dream without limits."

Sofia has certainly had a big week ... Victoria's Secret announced Wednesday that she was their first model with Down's syndrome as part of the more inclusive "The VS Collective."