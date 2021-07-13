Woman Has 'Karen' Freak-Out in Victoria's Secret as Customer Records Her

Play video content

A woman who's being labeled "Victoria's Secret Karen" broke down in tears and pretended to pass out as she was being recorded by another woman ... who claims the 'Karen' tried to hit her.

This incredible breakdown happened at a Victoria's Secret in Millburn, NJ ... and the woman holding the camera, Ijeoma Ukenta, claims the blonde nearly attacked her right before she started recording.

Ijeoma, who is Black, claims as soon as she started rolling, the woman's behavior changed in an instant -- going from alleged aggressor to playing the full-blown victim. The switch is pretty wild to observe: she falls to the ground and starts crying, complaining Ijeoma is recording her, repeatedly demanding she stop and even chases her around the store at one point.

Interestingly, some shoppers came to the so-called Karen's defense, as Ijeoma continued to record ... something she said she was doing to protect herself from any false claims the woman might make to police. Hilariously, Ijeoma also repeatedly said she was just there for a free panty deal VS was running.

Police eventually showed up, and the woman reportedly told police she was upset about the recording because she was worried the video would be shared online -- it has gone viral -- and she might face repercussions ... such as potentially losing her job.