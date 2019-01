Taylor Hill Hot Skater Girl ... Good Golly, Miss Ollie!!!

Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill has Sexy Shoot at Venice Beach Skate Park

Taylor Hill doesn't need to be on a catwalk to completely shred the modeling world ... a skate park does just fine too.

The Victoria's Secret Angel took advantage of the SoCal winter weather to rock multiple sexy outfits for a photo shoot in Venice Beach Thursday ... and she didn't forget to bring her board.

We don't see Taylor bust out any kickflips, fakies or railslides during her shoot, but after posing with several VS products in a few different looks ... it's clear she knows how to grind.