Alessandra Ambrosio Hits the Beach in Hot Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio Hits the Beach for Volleyball in Hot Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio may be retired from Victoria's Secret, but she's clearly still got game.

We got pics of the 37-year-old mother of 2 puttin' on a show on the shores of Brazil, hitting the beach in a red and white striped bikini and then taking in a little V ball.

Alessandra retired from walking the runway -- which she did 17 times -- for Victoria's Secret. She started way back in 2000 and hung up her wings last year.

She's hawking a swimsuit line called Ale by Alessandra. We might add, she's hawking it effectively.

BTW ... her kids are now 10 and 6.