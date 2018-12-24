Alessandra Ambrosio Hits the Beach for Volleyball in Hot Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio may be retired from Victoria's Secret, but she's clearly still got game.
We got pics of the 37-year-old mother of 2 puttin' on a show on the shores of Brazil, hitting the beach in a red and white striped bikini and then taking in a little V ball.
Alessandra retired from walking the runway -- which she did 17 times -- for Victoria's Secret. She started way back in 2000 and hung up her wings last year.
She's hawking a swimsuit line called Ale by Alessandra. We might add, she's hawking it effectively.
BTW ... her kids are now 10 and 6.