Candice Swanepoel Looks Stunning in Bikini on Beach in Miami

Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Mom Bod On Beach in Miami

Candice Swanepoel's back on the sand doing what she does best -- wearing the hell out of a bikini and strutting her stuff ... this after having her second child just months ago.

The Victoria's Secret Angel took a dip in the water and enjoyed the sunshine on a beach in Miami Saturday, and she's definitely the perfect model for her own new line of swimwear ... called Tropic of C.

We're not sure if her tiny bikini is considered red or orange or reddish-orange ... but we know it looks good.

Candice looks like she could easily go from the sand to the catwalk already -- pretty incredible since she gave birth to a son in June.

The baby boy was her second with fiance Hermann Nicoli. No signs of the fellas in these pics ... we assume Mom deserved a beach day.