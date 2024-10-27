Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Brings out Sabrina Carpenter for New Orleans 'Eras' Tour

Taylor Swift took over New Orleans Saturday night, with an assist from Sabrina Carpenter.

T.S. hit the stage at the Caesars Superdome for her "Eras" tour and performed a slew of hits when she grabbed a cell phone in front of 65,000 screaming fans and gave Sabrina a jingle ... then summoning her to the stage.

Sabrina obliged and she and Tay sang a duet, which made the crowd go even more insane.

As you know, early on in the tour -- the summer of '23 -- Sabrina opened for Taylor and continued doing so for months.

The hit-making duo proceeded to perform a mash-up of three of their big hit songs for the enamored crowd.

Sabrina performed "Espresso" -- an acoustic version -- which then became part of a mashup with Taylor's "Is it Over Now?"

One funny thing ... Sabrina -- who's much shorter than Taylor -- came out in a pair of ginormous platform shoes!

In all, T&S did 3 mashups, which included Sabrina's "Please Please Please."

Taylor has another show in New Orleans tonight, and then she'll head to Indianapolis, and then she's off to Canada.