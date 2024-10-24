New Orleans Decks Out Superdome With Giant Friendship Bracelet for Taylor Swift Tour

Taylor Swift's about to get a larger-than-life "Eras" tour welcome ... 'cause New Orleans has dressed up the Caesars Superdome with some totally on-brand vibes.

The Big Easy venue's been blinged out with a giant friendship bracelet to greet Taylor before she kicks off her 3-night concert takeover of the town Friday.

Play video content Instagram/@saints

It's definitely one heck of a personal touch that really amps up the excitement from both fans and the city to welcome Tay Tay.

IYDK, Taylor’s fans have been all about those friendship bracelets at her concerts ever since she sang about making them in her 2022 hit, "You're on Your Own, Kid."