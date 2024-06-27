Paul Walter Hauser Calls Out Vin Diesel, Despite Never Working With Him

Paul Walter Hauser is calling out Vin Diesel's alleged attitude while he's on the set of his big-budget films ... even though the 2 actors have never shared the screen.

The Emmy winner ripped into the 'Fast & Furious' star after Paul's voice-acting work in "Inside Out 2" was compared to Vin's performance as Groot in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise. Though both actors notably do a lot with a little in their respective films, PWH told CinemaBlend he has no interest in being compared to VD ... saying he'd like to be seen as "on time and approachable," implying Vin is not.

Paul Walter Hauser has no shame calling out Vin Diesel's unprofessional behavior during our 'Inside Out 2' interview pic.twitter.com/Iw4PBSTWuu — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) June 25, 2024 @CinemaBlend

Yet, Paul wasn't speaking on personal experience, as he suggested his anti-Vin stance was formed from gossip and hearsay.

He added ... "Sorry, I love people, but when I hear stories about Hollywood actors who get paid really well and mistreat people, I out them constantly. And it's a blast."

Paul was likely referring to the feud between Vin and his 'Fast' costar Dwayne Johnson -- which first played out in the public eye in 2016, when The Rock suggested in an interview that Vin didn't act like a professional during production.

Although, the beef between the 2 action movie stars appears to have been squashed ... as Dwayne returned to the 'Fast' franchise in 2023's "Fast X" and is set to return in future installments.

While Paul and Dwayne have less than favorable things to say about Vin, some of the actor's other costars have come to his defense. Both Rita Moreno and Ludacris have sung Vin's praises ... describing him as a sweet and loyal friend.

Vin notably walked Meadow Walker, the daughter of late 'Fast and the Furious' star Paul Walker, down the aisle at her 2021 wedding. So, there's that.