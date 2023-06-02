Dwayne Johnson Ends Feud with Vin Diesel, Confirms 'Fast & Furious' Return

Play video content

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says he's put aside his years-long beef with "Fast & Furious" star Vin Diesel ... confirming his ass-kicking character, Hobbs, will be back in the driver's seat.

DJ let fans in on his big return Thursday, saying Vin's been like a bro to him for a while -- adding the idea of them resolving their differences was big for him, and what the series has cookin' in its final stretch is way more important than their spat.

He also says Luke Hobbs' return to the silver screen was hard as hell to keep under wraps, and is loving seeing people's reactions to his character -- who entered the game way back in 2011 -- make his big comeback after being last seen in 2019's "Hobbs & Shaw."

As we reported, Dwayne's return came in the form of a post-credit scene in the latest flick, "Fast X" ... despite the actor wanting NOTHING to do with Vin or the franchise.

For those unaware, Vin begged Dwayne to come back to the car-racing family in 2021, telling him online he has "a very important role to play." Dwayne clapped back after the public plea -- saying his cries were just a bunch of "manipulation" and there was "no chance I would return."