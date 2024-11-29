Juice WRLD Fans Slam Posthumous Album, Say It Ruins Legacy

Juice WRLD's posthumous release isn't getting a lot of love from his fans ... with many taking to X and calling the record an affront to his legacy.

"The Party Never Ends" -- JW's newest release -- dropped Friday ... and, while many were looking forward to the new record, some didn't feel it lived up to the late rapper's rigorous standards.

Look at some of the social media comments ... people are slamming every part of the production -- from track selection to underwhelming features and everything in between.

The biggest takeaway for many of these fans ... this album hurts Juice's legacy -- 'cause so much hype around the project got expectations sky-high, and this is really an underwhelming entry to his discography.

Worth noting, every part of this album has been analyzed -- and overanalyzed -- by fans ... with Juice WRLD stans even coming out and blasting the album cover in recent days.

As you know ... Juice WRLD passed away nearly five years ago after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. Law enforcement sources told us he was bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived.

The cause of death was ultimately determined to be an accidental overdose of Oxycodone.

"The Party Never Ends" is Juice's second posthumous release ... with the first -- "Legends Never Die" dropping just months after his death. That album received generally positive reviews.