Juice WRLD Estate, Dr. Luke Accused of Failing to Pay Producer Royalties

Fans Can't Get 'Enough,' Where's My Money???

Juice WRLD remains one of the top-streaming artists, even in death, but one man claims he co-wrote one of his hit songs, and is now suing for his cut of the profits.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained a new lawsuit filed by Pierre DeJournette a.k.a. PD Beats ... one of the writers credited -- along with Dr. Luke and others -- on the 2021 Juice Wrld track "Not Enough."

The song was released posthumously as part of JW's "Fighting Demons" album, but PD is claiming his repeated attempts to get recognized as a co-author, and to get paid for his work have failed. So, now he's taking the matter to court.

In addition to suing Juice Wrld's estate, PD is going after Interscope Records, CB Mix, KBeazy, and others who apparently contributed to the track.

PD seems to believe everyone's getting paid 'cept him!!! 😩

The track is a big hit on Spotify ... 59 million plays and counting, a testament to the musical legacy JW left behind after his 2019 death from a fatal overdose.

PD is requesting the courts officially declare him a co-writer on the song, and he wants a full accounting of the profits ... so he can claim his piece.