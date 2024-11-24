Track Star Christian Coleman Down To Train, Race ... IShowSpeed!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

IShowSpeed recently proved he's no ordinary streamer -- dude is seriously fast -- but, if he wants a real test on the track, USA Track star Christian Coleman says he stands ready to dust the internet sensation.

"As long as it's in good spirit, we're prompting the sport and it's a healthy respect," Coleman told TMZ Sports, adding ... "I'd be down, just for the entertainment factor," before noting he doesn't really have anything to gain.

Of course, the question comes on the heels of Speed and 100m Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles -- a sometimes rival, sometimes teammate of Coleman's -- recently running the 50 meters (not an officially-recognized distance) ... a race NL won (though CC has some thoughts) on the legitimacy of the heat.

However, Speed wasn't blown away ... and was within a step of Lyles at the finish line.

Christian -- the world record holder in the indoor 60 meters (who has accomplished nearly everything in the sport) -- thinks Speed's involvement in Track & Field could draw extra eyeballs to the sport (he's got 33+ million subscribers on YouTube alone) ... and that'd be great news.

"Next year is World Championship's so if he wanted to train and he wanted to get out there at a few amateur meets, and you know, put his hat in the ring, he very well could do that," Coleman said.

And, as long as Speed is serious, Christian, who once ran a 4.12 second 40-yard dash, says he's even willing to train with him.