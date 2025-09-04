IShowSpeed Meets Playboi Carti Through Bay Swag's FaceTime Call

Play video content YouTube / IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed's tour of America successfully made its way to New York City -- where he made a digital connection with Playboi Carti, who was all the way in Atlanta!!!

The virtual linkup came courtesy of rapper Bay Swag Wednesday night, as he and the crew got swaggy outside in the streets!!!

You can see Speed dap up Cash Cobain as Bay Swag dialed up Carti on FaceTime, adding superstar power to the stream.

Speed revealed he was Texas-bound next, but Carti told him he was planted in Atlanta for the time being ... but they still exchanged numbers.

We now know Carti has some serious travel plans on the horizon after being added to The Weeknd's upcoming tour next week.