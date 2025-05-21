Playboi Carti & Kanye West at Odds Over NBA YoungBoy Feature

Kanye West and Playboi Carti have been in a weird place for months over "I Am Music" album credits -- and things are about to get even WEIRDER over an NBA YoungBoy feature -- on both of their songs!!!

On Tuesday, Ye debuted a new adrenaline-fueled track titled "Alive" with him and YoungBoy rapping frenetically over an industrial rap-rock beat that also samples Carti's "Music" song, "Crank."

Ye used the track to simultaneously announce the upcoming arrival of his Yeezy SZN 10 fashion line ... only for Carti to swoop in and steal his thunder with a track of his own ... featuring the same beat and NBA YoungBoy verse!!!

Ironically, YoungBoy starts off his verse with lyrics, "This that n**** been stealin' the swag, they know damn well they ain't invent" ... because that's what Carti is claiming Ye did.

Carti sonned Ye with his response, referring to him as "lil bra" ... an obvious nod that the relationship is still on the rocky side, no Rihanna.

"What is this post? Opium? Wow."



— Kanye reacts to Playboi Carti dissing him pic.twitter.com/qkbw0YhTjv — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 21, 2025 @nfr_podcast

Apparently Ye was in the dark that he didn't have the rights to the track ... he texted his homie Digital Nas, "What is this post? Opium? Wow" in disbelief.

Looks like a job for mash-up producer Blaccmass to bring everybody's sound together, but in the meantime ...