Ray J Turns Up To Court Looking Suave Despite Having 'Months To Live'

Ray J’s been talking serious life-or-death health woes recently -- but you’d never clock it from the way he rolled into court looking like he had a red carpet to catch!

Despite saying he’s got limited time, it looked like Ray J's prognosis took a day off as he rocked up to an L.A. court Friday -- he was decked out in a slick suit, and had cool-guy energy to the point he refused eye contact for cameras while saying he’s "doing alright."

The rapper elaborated a little ... saying he was "better today," so his health saga might be more day-by-day than doomsday.

On the flip side, he could just be powering through the rough days -- telling cameras his whole goal in court is to see his kids ... so yeah, he might be making sure he looks fit for duty with that criminal protective order in the way.